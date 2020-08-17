Cardi B Speaks Out on Racial Inequality: "We Just Want Justice"

Cardi B is opening up about her experiences as a Black woman in the United States.
In the September 2020 issue of ELLE, the rapper discussed a variety of topics including racial inequality in America.
"I feel like Black people, we're not asking for sympathy, we're not asking for charity—we are just asking for equality," Cardi explained in an interview with Joe Biden. "We are asking for fairness, and we are asking for justice. That is all."
"I feel like everything people are asking for is getting interpreted in a very different way," the rapper continued. "No, it's simple: We just want justice. We want to feel like Americans."
Earlier this month, Cardi B called on male rappers to speak out about the death of Breonna Taylor. The 26-year-old emergency room technician was shot eight times in her Louisville home by plainclothes police officers who had obtained a "no-knock" search warrant in connection with a narcotics investigation.
No drugs were found in Breonna's apartment. And according to NBC News, citing Breonna's family, the man police were looking for was already in custody at the time of the incident.
The mom of daughter Kulture, 2, would also address prejudice during her latest interview with ELLE.
"Nobody wants to feel targeted. Nobody wants animosity. Everybody just wants the best for themselves, their future, their kids' future," she explained. "I don't want to [have to] tell my kid, ‘You have to be careful going to the store. Don't wear a hoodie. Please don't get stopped.' We don't want that."
Cardi continued, "And I don't want to feel a certain type of animosity toward a different race, because I feel like they get it easier than us. Nobody wants to feel like that. Why can't we just work with each other?"
Looking ahead, Cardi is hoping her youngest fans get involved in Decision 2020 by educating themselves on various issues and casting their votes.
As for the "Bodak Yellow" rapper, she has a few issues on the top of her priority list, including Coronavirus.
"We're dealing with a pandemic right now, and I just want answers. I want to know when this will be over. I want to go back to my job," she explained. "I want a president to tell me what the steps are for us to get better, to tell me, ‘This is why it is taking so long, this is why other countries are doing better than ours.' Tell me the truth, the hard-core truth."
ELLE's September 2020 Issue hits newsstands on September 8.