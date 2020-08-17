Miley Cyrus Set to Deliver Another Unforgettable Performance at the 2020 MTV VMAs

Miley Cyrus is set to make her return to the MTV VMAs.

The network announced on Monday, Aug. 17, that the superstar singer has joined the list of incredible performers for the upcoming award show, which will air live on Aug. 30. Cyrus will be singing her new hit track "Midnight Sky" during the ceremony, marking her fifth performance at the VMAs. As fans may recall, the 27-year-old previously graced the VMAs stage in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. It's safe to say Cyrus' appearances at the VMAs have been memorable. Who could forget her showstopping moment while performing alongside Robin Thicke—and a foam finger—at the 2013 VMAs?

At last year's ceremony, which took place just weeks after Cyrus' split from husband Liam Hemsworth was announced, the singer performed her breakup anthem "Slide Away." In addition to performing at the MTV Video Music Awards over the years, Cyrus—who has a total of 14 nominations and one win—previously hosted the show in 2015. At this year's ceremony, Keke Palmer will take on role as the host of the award show.