Miley Cyrus Set to Deliver Another Unforgettable Performance at the 2020 MTV VMAs

Miley Cyrus is set to make her return to the MTV VMAs.
The network announced on Monday, Aug. 17, that the superstar singer has joined the list of incredible performers for the upcoming award show, which will air live on Aug. 30. Cyrus will be singing her new hit track "Midnight Sky" during the ceremony, marking her fifth performance at the VMAs. As fans may recall, the 27-year-old previously graced the VMAs stage in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. It's safe to say Cyrus' appearances at the VMAs have been memorable. Who could forget her showstopping moment while performing alongside Robin Thicke—and a foam finger—at the 2013 VMAs?
At last year's ceremony, which took place just weeks after Cyrus' split from husband Liam Hemsworth was announced, the singer performed her breakup anthem "Slide Away." In addition to performing at the MTV Video Music Awards over the years, Cyrus—who has a total of 14 nominations and one win—previously hosted the show in 2015. At this year's ceremony, Keke Palmer will take on role as the host of the award show.
Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, BTS, Doja Cat, J Balvin, Maluma and CNCO are also set to perform at the VMAs, with additional artists to be announced in the coming days. Gaga leads the list of nominees along with Ariana Grande, with both artists receiving nine nods, while The Weeknd and Billie Eilish are close behind with six.
Despite a previous announcement, the VMAs will no longer be an in-person ceremony due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"The 2020 VMAs will be held on Sunday, August 30th and pay homage to the incredible resiliency of New York with several outdoor performances around the City with limited or no audience, adhering to all state and city guidelines," the network recently shared in a statement. "In close consultation with state and local health officials, it became clear at this time that outdoor performances with limited or no audience would be more feasible and safer than an indoor event. The VMAs will highlight the boroughs in an exciting show and return to Barclays Center in 2021. MTV will continue to work closely with the Department of Health, state and local officials, the medical community, and key stakeholders to ensure the safety of all involved."
You can see the complete list of nominees for the 2020 MTV VMAs HERE.
The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.