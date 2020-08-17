Kim Kardashian Supports Kanye West at Sunday Services in Wyoming

Kanye West is back with his Sunday Services—with Kim Kardashian by his side.

On Sunday, Aug. 16, the famed reality star and mom of four shared a clip of her husband's resumed Sunday Services in Wyoming, which had been on pause amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Sunday Service is back," Kardashian tweeted. As could be seen in the footage she shared online, a large group of singers wearing red head to toe performed outside in what appeared to be an open field.

Seemingly in response to criticisms over the lack of social distancing and masks, Kardashian explained, "For anyone wondering, Kanye's team took every precaution to ensure the choir's health and safety which is always top priority. It was filmed today without an audience. The music will be shared soon for anyone who could use a [sic] some uplifting."

In another video West shared on his Twitter account, the makeup mogul could be seen wearing the same red ensemble as the group while holding 4-year-old son Saint West.