Kim Kardashian Supports Kanye West at Sunday Services in Wyoming

Kanye West is back with his Sunday Services—with Kim Kardashian by his side.
On Sunday, Aug. 16, the famed reality star and mom of four shared a clip of her husband's resumed Sunday Services in Wyoming, which had been on pause amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"Sunday Service is back," Kardashian tweeted. As could be seen in the footage she shared online, a large group of singers wearing red head to toe performed outside in what appeared to be an open field.
Seemingly in response to criticisms over the lack of social distancing and masks, Kardashian explained, "For anyone wondering, Kanye's team took every precaution to ensure the choir's health and safety which is always top priority. It was filmed today without an audience. The music will be shared soon for anyone who could use a [sic] some uplifting."
In another video West shared on his Twitter account, the makeup mogul could be seen wearing the same red ensemble as the group while holding 4-year-old son Saint West.
"Praise God," the Grammy winner tweeted. "We would like to thank our staff for making sure all Covid safety guidelines were followed today during Sunday Service at our West Mountains family ranch in Wyoming We are beyond blessed to be able to share the love of Christ through worship #SUNDAYSERVICEISBACK."
"God is good," he further tweeted. "Good night."
The service comes on the heels of a two-part family vacation West and Kardashian took with their children, weeks after the rapper claimed in a since-deleted tweet that he has been trying to divorce Kardashian among other controversial comments he made in July. He later issued a public apology and asked Kardashian for forgiveness.
As a source previously explained to E! News earlier this month, the two were taking the vacation as an opportunity "to relax together and spend time as a family."
Days into the trip, a source said, "Being with the kids and family has been very good for them."
"Kim is being patient with Kanye," the source noted. "They are keeping things light and fun for the kids and trying not to focus too much on the past or the future. They are enjoying this vacation time and being together in the moment."