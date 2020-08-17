YouTube Star NikkieTutorials Tearfully Speaks Out in First Video Since Being Robbed at Gunpoint

To overcome one of her "worst nightmares," NikkieTutorials turned to YouTube.

The famed Dutch makeup artist and Internet personality, known off-camera as Nikkie de Jager, appeared in a video posted on Sunday, Aug. 16, titled "Letting you know I'm okay... Makeup Therapy"—her first since she and her fiancé Dylan Drossaers were robbed at gunpoint at their home in the Netherlands.

"Some of you have followed me for years," she began her video, "and if you've been following me for years, you know that 2020 has been a ride."

Fighting back tears, she continued, "In these years, I got to do some of the most amazing things, but also shared my darkest days with you...and I can tell you today is one of those dark days."

The 26-year-old influencer, whose channel has amassed more than 13 million subscribers, went on to describe the robbery she and her partner suffered.

"A couple of days ago, Dylan and I were part of one of my worst nightmares," she said. "We were robbed at gunpoint at our own home and, even though I can't tell you too much because there's still a very ongoing investigation, I do want to let you know that I am ok. I may not look like I'm ok right now, but I'm ok."