Ellen DeGeneresThomas Rhett & Lauren AkinsRyan ReynoldsPhotosVideos
Exclusive

Never Have I Ever's Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Reveals What's in Her Bag

Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is revealing the beauty projects, electronics and TAZO tea inside her favorite bag.

By Mike Vulpo Aug 18, 2020 5:21 PMTags
Life/StyleExclusivesCelebritiesShop BeautyShopDaily DealsShop Wellness
Whats in Her Bag, Maitreyi RamakishnanMaitreyi Ramakishnan / Instagram

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Have you ever wondered what's in your favorite actress' bag? You are not alone!

Ever since appearing on the hit Netflix series Never Have I Ever, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has developed a large, loyal fan base for her acting skills and relatability.

In fact, pop culture admirers will love her even more once you realize what's inside her bag. For starters, the 18-year-old actress loves to enjoy the unique blends of TAZO tea.

"It's a brand that is really bold and confident and I like to think that really resonates with myself and my attitude and personality," she told E! News exclusively when partnering with the brand. "With TAZO's Routine Reboot, it's all about figuring out what works for you, rather than just fitting the mold of something everyone should do—and it's awesome to feel encouraged to better ourselves in a way that works for us as individuals."

So who wants to take a peek inside Maitreyi's bag? Keep scrolling to see more!

read
Bachelor Nation's Madison Prewett Reveals What's in Her Bag

Fjallraven, Kanken Classic Backpack for Everyday

Whether you are heading back to school or always on the go, this backpack for everyday use is spacious, iconic and fashionable. 

$85
Amazon

Tazo, Energize, Green Tea Bags

"I love TAZO's new Energize blend. It has chipotle chili powder which is really cool," Maitreyi shared with E! News. "I also love their classic Earl Grey tea and Zen tea as well."

$30/6 Pack
Amazon

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Lauren Akins Reveals Why Her Marriage to Thomas Rhett Isn't Perfect

2

Check Out All of the Celebrity Couples You Forgot Existed

3
Exclusive

Angelina Jolie Reveals What Family Time Looks Like in Her Household

Ray-Ban Round Metal Eyeglasses

The Ray-Ban round metal eyeglasses are totally retro! This look has been worn by countless musicians and was originally inspired by the 1960s counter-culture. 

$212
Ray-Ban

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel

They may sell out fast, but Maitreyi loves to pick up hand sanitizer when she can to keep herself healthy. (Check out all of these hand santizers that smell good too!)

$5
Amazon

Maynards Fuzzy Peach

The fuzzy peach candy is made with real fruit juice and fat-free. Warning: Once you eat one, it will be hard not to finish the whole bag. 

$7
Amazon

Peace Collective Home Is Canada Face Mask

This machine washable and reusable civilian face mask is made with multi-layered 100% cotton fabric and includes a filter sheet. And for every pack of masks purchased, the company will donate one to a frontline worker.

$23
Peace Collective

Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case

Whether rocking out to new music, reading a book or making a quick call, these Apple AirPods are a necessity for rich, high-quality sound. 

$159
$135
Amazon

Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue & Red Joy-Con

Perhaps we just discovered what Maitreyi likes to do in between shooting her Netflix series. This gaming system allows you to play the games you want, wherever you are, however you like.

$360
Amazon

Mario Badescu Lip Balm

This decadent lip balm nourishes dry lips and is a must for summer and beyond. Ingredients like cocoa butter helps moisturize while Vitamin E softens skin and provides antioxidant benefits.

$8
Sephora
$8
Ulta

Kate Spade Spencer Zip-Around Continental Wallet

This Kate Spade wallet is done in the brand's new saffiano leather. Its soft texture is nice to touch yet durable against drops and scratches. 

$188
Kate Spade

See what Austin and Ally star Laura Marano keeps in her beauty bag. For even more shopping deals and celeb faves, sign up for our Shop With E! newsletter

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Lauren Akins Reveals Why Her Marriage to Thomas Rhett Isn't Perfect

2

Check Out All of the Celebrity Couples You Forgot Existed

3
Exclusive

Angelina Jolie Reveals What Family Time Looks Like in Her Household

4

Ryan Reynolds Sends Snarky E-mail After $600 Million Gin Deal

5

Dancing With the Stars Unveils the Pros Returning for Season 29