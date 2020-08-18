Never Have I Ever's Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Reveals What's in Her Bag

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Have you ever wondered what's in your favorite actress' bag? You are not alone!

Ever since appearing on the hit Netflix series Never Have I Ever, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has developed a large, loyal fan base for her acting skills and relatability.

In fact, pop culture admirers will love her even more once you realize what's inside her bag. For starters, the 18-year-old actress loves to enjoy the unique blends of TAZO tea.

"It's a brand that is really bold and confident and I like to think that really resonates with myself and my attitude and personality," she told E! News exclusively when partnering with the brand. "With TAZO's Routine Reboot, it's all about figuring out what works for you, rather than just fitting the mold of something everyone should do—and it's awesome to feel encouraged to better ourselves in a way that works for us as individuals."

So who wants to take a peek inside Maitreyi's bag? Keep scrolling to see more!