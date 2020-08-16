Kevin Hart Grabs Lunch With Ellen DeGeneres After Defending Her Against "Toxic" Work Allegations

Ellen DeGeneres and Kevin Hart are catching up.

The pals were spotted having lunch and enjoying a glass of wine at the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, Calif. on Saturday, Aug. 15.

Both Kevin and Ellen kept a low-profile and dressed casually for their hangout. The Night School alum donned a baby blue printed button-down shirt and matching shorts, while the talk show host wore a blue-patterned shirt and khaki pants.

News of their meet-up comes nearly two weeks after the actor defended Ellen following allegations about her eponymous show.

"It's crazy to see my friend go thru what she's going thru publicly," Kevin's message began on social media. "I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she's one of the dopest people on the f--king planet. She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day 1."

"The internet has become a crazy world of negativity....we are falling in love with peoples down fall. It's honestly sad...When did we get here? I stand by the ones that I know and that I love," he continued.