Jenna Dewan Credits This Exercise for Keeping Her Body Toned During and After Pregnancy

Step Up... to Jenna Dewan's workout routine.

The Flirty Dancing host shared the fitness method that helped her stay healthy, in-shape and excited to exercise during and after her pregnancy.

"Pilates through allll the stages...," the actress began her Instagram caption on Saturday, Aug. 15. "@physicalperfectionpilates has taken care of me before pregnancy, during pregnancy and after pregnancy/pandemic/quarantine (while I'm exhausted and on zoom in my dirty garage nonetheless..!)."

After tagging her celebrity trainer, Jenna added, "She is the BEST there is and Pilates is the only workout i have found that heals your body at the same time as staying in shape. Also #supportblackbusiness."

In her post, the Step Up alum uploaded a collage of videos that documented her workouts and progress. Her extremely toned physique comes five months after she gave birth to her second child.

Back in March, she welcomed her baby boy with fiancé Steve Kazee.