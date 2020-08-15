Ash Christian, Filmmaker and Emmy-Winning Producer, Dead at 35

Hollywood has lost one of its own.

Emmy-winning producer, director and actor Ash Christian has passed away. Variety, Deadline and other outlets reported the entertainment insider died in his sleep on Thursday, Aug. 13, in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. He was only 35 years old.

At this time, it's unknown what caused Christian's death.

In light of the news, many took to social media to express their heartache over the star's loss.

Thora Birch posted a tribute on Twitter. "One of my very few truly wonderful friends. He was genuinely hilarious and to loose him is just... I can't even say," she wrote.

"In complete shock. RIP to my brother @ashchristian. This doesn't make any sense to me," film producer Jordan Yale Levin shared on Instagram. "You had so much more life to live. We've shared so many great memories over the years that I'll never forget. I love you and will miss you very much."