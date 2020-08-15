Gucci Mane and Wife Keyshia Ka'oir Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir's family is getting bigger!

The longtime couple announced the sweet and special news that they are expecting their first child together. "My wife pregnant my life is great," the 40-year-old rapper shared on Instagram on Friday, Aug. 14.

Soon after, the KA'OIR Cosmetics founder and model also took to her own page with a cheeky post about the baby news. "I ain't athletic but on @laflare1017 D I did gymnastics," she wrote.

In true Keyshia fashion, her pregnancy photos were anything but basic. She posed with a sexy black lingerie set that she accessorized with mesh stockings, massive diamond jewelry pieces and matching silver sparkly stiletto nails.

Her glam was also on-point and enhanced her pregnancy glow. She showed off her glimmering highlight, perfectly nude lip gloss and dramatic false lashes.

"My wife," Gucci Mane commented on his wife's photo with a red heart emoji.