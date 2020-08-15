Chrissy Teigen Reveals the Truly Wild Way She Found Out About Her Pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen is keeping it real.

The social media connoisseur and Cravings cookbook author opened up about her surprise pregnancy in a refreshingly candid Twitter thread. The supermodel, who is expecting her third child with husband John Legend, even admitted to not knowing about the baby news when she was undergoing breast implant removal surgery in June.

On Friday, Aug. 14, a fan reached out to Chrissy and wanted to know more about how she found out about her pregnancy. Hint: The answer was truly wild.

"Question... @chrissyteigen just announced she's pregnant. Before my breast reduction last year, they did a pregnancy test. Was she pregnant when she had her surgery in June? I feel like with her bump she had to be pregnant before that, but I could be wrong. I'm confused," the Twitter user wrote.

The 34-year-old star replied, "Oh, it's quite a story. lol."

"I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. It said negative. It was not negative," Chrissy continued. "A few weeks after surgery, I took a test. And for many years now, I've taken pregnancy tests almost every month, praying to see a positive one day. Just wishful thinking. I never had a positive before."