Watch Kim Kardashian Joke With North West to ''Be Quiet'' in Her Latest Makeup Tutorial

Kim Kardashian's patience is once again being tested by North West.

The 7-year-old happily derailed her famous mom's makeup tutorial on Friday, Aug. 14, when she kept interrupting Kim with various questions and concerns. Kim attempted to put her KKW Beauty body foundation to the test in a video posted to her Instagram, but North had other plans.

"Excuse me, Mom?" she could be heard saying in the background. "Say be quiet for two minutes and say please."

"Please be quiet for two minutes. Thank you!" Kim said with a sarcastic grin.

As the cosmetics entrepreneur used the product to conceal a bruise on her arm she received after getting her blood drawn, she told North, "You said you'd be quiet for two minutes."

"If you press on it will it hurt?" she asked, to which Kim responded, "No it doesn't hurt. It's a few days old."