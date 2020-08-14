Tig Notaro Will Replace Chris D'Elia in Army of the Dead After Harassment Allegations

E! News can confirm Tig Notaro is replacing Chris D'Elia in Zack Snyder's upcoming film, Army of the Dead, after the comedian was accused of sexually harassing minors this year.
Filming for the zombie thriller concluded last year, but The Hollywood Reporter reports that Notaro will be integrated into the movie through various methods, including CGI and in-person re-shoots.
Notaro was recently in Star Trek: Discovery, but the Netflix movie will bring her back to earth amid a zombie apocalypse. As the human race fights for survival a rag-tag group of misfits attempts to rob a Las Vegas casino.
She joins a cast that includes Dave Bautista, Huma Qureshi, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada and more.
D'Elia's exit from the film comes after the 40-year-old was accused of sexually harassing and grooming underage girls. He denied ever "knowingly pursued any underage women at any point" in a statement released in June.
"All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me," he claimed. "That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That's MY fault. I own it. I've been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better."
A month later, Netflix announced they would not be moving forward with plans to stream a prank show being developed by D'Elia and fellow comedian Bryan Callen.
Additionally, previous projects including D'Elia were pulled from streaming platforms like Hulu, Amazon Prime and Comedy Central.
Co-stars and associates of the comedian have addressed D'Elia's alleged actions, with Whitney Cummings calling the allegations proof of "a pattern of predatory behavior."
"It's taken me a couple days to process the information I have learned about Chris. I'm devastated and enraged by what I've read and learned," she said at the time. "This abuse of power is enabled by silence. Now that I'm aware, I won't be silent."
Chris D'Elia has not addressed the cancellation of his Netflix show or the re-casting of Army of the Dead.