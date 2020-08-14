Tig Notaro Will Replace Chris D'Elia in Army of the Dead After Harassment Allegations

E! News can confirm Tig Notaro is replacing Chris D'Elia in Zack Snyder's upcoming film, Army of the Dead, after the comedian was accused of sexually harassing minors this year.

Filming for the zombie thriller concluded last year, but The Hollywood Reporter reports that Notaro will be integrated into the movie through various methods, including CGI and in-person re-shoots.

Notaro was recently in Star Trek: Discovery, but the Netflix movie will bring her back to earth amid a zombie apocalypse. As the human race fights for survival a rag-tag group of misfits attempts to rob a Las Vegas casino.

She joins a cast that includes Dave Bautista, Huma Qureshi, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada and more.

D'Elia's exit from the film comes after the 40-year-old was accused of sexually harassing and grooming underage girls. He denied ever "knowingly pursued any underage women at any point" in a statement released in June.