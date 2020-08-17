KUWTK Takes on Coronavirus, Khloe & Tristan's Relationship & More in New Promo!

Like Khloe Kardashian says in the all-new teaser above, "it's been a minute" since Keeping Up With the Kardashians has been on the air.

Thankfully, the beloved E! show is returning Thursday, Sep. 17 at 8 p.m. and there will be plenty of drama to keep up with. As was previously teased, the all-new episodes will follow the Kardashian-Jenners as they cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

And it seems one of the KUWTK stars faced a COVID-19 scare!

"Everybody in the world is talking about coronavirus," Scott Disick notes as footage shows Khloe getting tested for the disease.

Later on, Kim Kardashian reveals she's "super worried that Khloe is so sick." Cut to a clip of the Good American mogul aggressively coughing in bed.

"Things are escalating," Kourtney Kardashian goes on to relay to the KUWTK camera.

Meanwhile, Kim learns that Paris is on the verge of a lock down ahead of Kanye West's fashion show.