All of the Shocking Facts 10 Things You Don't Know Revealed About Keanu Reeves & Tiffany Haddish

Just when you think you've heard everything about your favorite celebrities, E! comes along with a series like 10 Things You Don't Know.
Each episode highlights a celebrity and counts down the 10 most unique, unbelievable and surprising facts about that person, and so far, fans have learned that Jennifer Lopez's 2020 Superbowl half-time show was too sexy for 49 of the 50 states, Brad Pitt was once a chauffeur for strippers—and at one point, did some dancing of his own as a member of a Chippendales-esque frat-adjacent club—and so much more.
The latest episodes took a look at Keanu Reeves and Tiffany Haddish, and even though the latter is notorious for being unapologetically honest, we were still shocked to learn that her twerking may or may not have led to someone's death.
As for Keanu, there's a lot to learn about the A-list actor. For example, he might've accidentally gotten married to a co-star? It's all too much!
Keep scrolling for an explanation, and to learn more surprising facts about the actors!
1. Dolly Dress Up
A teenage Keanu dressed up as Dolly Parton one Halloween, and it's safe to say his costume was extremely authentic. How? His mom, Patricia Taylor, was a costume designer to the stars! And when Dolly found out she was going to be on the cover of Playboy in 1978, she wanted Patricia to design her a version of the magazine's iconic bunny outfit.
Keanu went on to wear the same Playboy bunny outfit come Halloween, but unfortunately, there's no photographic evidence!
2. Breakout Film Blues
The Girls Trip producers initially wouldn't let Tiffany audition! The comedian got word of the film and thought she'd be perfect for the role of Dina.
"I read the script and I said, 'Yo, somebody been partyin' with me. Somebody stealin' my life, like, they know me,'" Tiffany recalled in a later interview.
But when she asked her agents about the project, the Girls Trip filmmakers relayed that they were only looking for "names."
As a result, Tiffany reportedly told her team, "You call them back and tell them I've had a name since 1979 and it's Tiffany motherf--king Haddish! And they better let me come in and audition."
Of course, the rest was history!
3. Chuck Who?
Keanu Reeves almost wasn't Keanu Reeves! Right as he was about to launch his acting career, he was apparently told by his agents that he should take on a stage name.
"When I was 20, I got in my car and I drove to Hollywood. And then when I got here, they wanted to change my name," the actor recalled. "Keanu was a little confusing. And then I was kind of like, 'Well, why don't you just call me Templeton or Chuck Spadina?'"
Yes, Keanu suggested Chuck Spadina of all names.
"And my agents were just like, 'When are we gonna get serious here?'" Keanu added, laughing at his admittedly creative suggestion.
4. Learning as She Goes
Tiffany revealed in her memoir, The Last Black Unicorn, that she "straight up could not read or write" and had a first or second-grade reading level until the ninth grade.
Up until that point, Tiffany had been taking AP classes because of what she described as her ability to "game school."
Her drama teacher eventually discovered the truth, and began teaching Tiffany one-on-one every day. Within a month, the actress was reading at a ninth-grade level!
5. A Missed Connection
Keanu starred in the 1994 film Speed opposite Sandra Bullock, and though they both had a crush on one another, they never admitted as much until a couple years ago!
The two fessed up in separate interviews on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, with Sandra up first.
She and Ellen were looking at a photo from Speed, and when the host asked her for her thoughts, the actress replied shyly, "I think about how sweet Keanu Reeves was. And how handsome he was."
That was in December 2018, and when Keanu appeared on the talk show in May 2019, Ellen asked him, "Did you know that she had a crush on you?"
"She obviously didn't know I had a crush on her either," he replied. Aw!
6. Secret Trick
Tiffany used to secretly bug casting offices to get feedback on auditions. She would apparently start recording a voice note before putting her phone in her purse, do the audition and then walk out without taking the bag. She would return a few minutes later and say she forgot it before leaving and listening to everything the casting team said!
According to Tiffany, she'd hear things like "She is not as urban as I thought she'd be," or "She's so ghetto, I just can't.' 'Her boobs aren't big enough.' 'I really think we should just go with a white girl. This role should be changed to white.'"
As tough as some of the recordings were to hear, they were extremely useful, too, as Tiffany would write jokes inspired by them and learn what she needed to work on.
7. Movie Marriage
Winona Ryder is convinced she and Keanu unintentionally got married in real life during their character's wedding in the 1992 film Dracula because as it turns out, an actual Romanian priest conducted the ceremony!
"Honestly, there's no one I'd rather do that with," Winona said in an interview with Keanu.
The two remain good friends to this day!
8. Deadly Dancing
According to Tiffany, she once killed a man...with her ass!
Before she was famous, Tiffany toured the country as an energy producer for 11 years: "They would pay me to come to a bar mitzvah, a wedding and like emcee or just dance; just be there to get people dancing."
One time, she twerked on an elderly man in his 80s, and he promptly fell to the floor and was rushed to the hospital where he unfortunately passed away.
"I didn't want to dance anymore!" Tiffany recalled. "I feel like this ass is deadly."
However, she later received a letter from the man's family that thanked her for making his last moments so joyous. They even included a tip!