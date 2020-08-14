Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Prove They're Still Going Strong as Miley Cyrus Spills All

Liam Hemsworth is keeping on.
Fresh off the many personal details ex-wife Miley Cyrus spilled about their relationship, the actor was spotted enjoying some alone time with his girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks.
The Aussies were photographed on a lunch date in Byron Bay, where the 30-year-old actor has spent most of his time since his split from Miley one year ago. At the time of their divorce, a source told E! News that Liam had escaped back to his native Australia to spend more time with family. "He needed to get out of town and away from it all to be able to get some perspective," the insider explained.
It's there that his romance with Gabriella, a 24-year-old model, began in early 2020.
So what makes Liam's latest love story different from his past relationships?
"The Australia connection is definitely nice for both of them," a separate source shared in March. "She wants to be in Australia just as much as he does and they both really enjoy being there and spending time with family and friends. He doesn't feel like he is being pulled away."
Added the insider, "They can both just completely be themselves and take things at face value. She's low key and down-to-earth. So far it's been very easy and fun."
As for Miley, she finds herself newly single following a breakup from Cody Simpson. Despite not sharing details about her heartbreak during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the pop star did dive deep into the decade she spent with Liam.
"I had a very public, very big breakup that was a 10-year span of a relationship," Miley shared, later adding, "It's like a death when you lose a love that deep, like it feels like a death."
She also revealed that Liam was her "first" intimate male partner at age 16, but didn't tell him for nearly 10 years.
As is expected, Liam has yet to weigh in on her latest revelations.