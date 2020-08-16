My Music Moments: Tori Kelly Shares the Soundtrack to Her Life

Tori Kelly is going back to her roots.

When the coronavirus pandemic forced us all to begin sheltering in place, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter may have retreated to the safe confines of her home, but that didn't mean the music stopped. Instead, she allowed the unique moment in human history to serve as inspiration for a collection of tracks, produced in a fashion similar to her early days on YouTube.

The end result? Solitude, a dreamy five-track EP comprised of four sumptuous midtempo originals and one breathtaking Drake cover.

"I've never been more thankful for my home studio than I have during this season of being quarantined," Kelly shared in a statement earlier this summer when announcing the EP. "In some ways, it felt like I was going back to my roots, when I would be in my room, making songs and posting covers on YouTube. A lot of change has happened since my last album, so it felt great to just freely write what was on my heart and be inspired by different stories. I had so much fun creating this EP and I'm excited to share this new chapter of my music."