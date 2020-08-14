Chrissy TeigenMiley CyrusBachelor NationPhotosVideos

This Is the Coupon Code You Need for Sephora's Welcome Back Sale

Here's how to receive $15 off $75 or $20 off $100 at Sephora.

By Carolin Lehmann Aug 14, 2020 6:23 PMTags
BeautyLife/StyleShoppingShop BeautyShopShop Sales
EComm: Stock, Putting on MakeupGetty Images

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Your Sephora store has missed you—just as much as you've missed it. So to celebrate stores opening back up, they're throwing a Welcome Back Event with discounts for days. And don't worry: These discounts are available online too. Beauty Insider members (it's free to sign up) will receive $15 off $75 or $20 off $100 using the code WELCOMEBACK now through Aug. 23 online.

 

 

read
The Best Home Deals at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale 2020

As for in stores, you can play Sephora's fun Instant Win Game. One client per store per day will score a $100 Sephora gift card. And between Fridays and Sundays, a Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler, a ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starr Mini GO OFF Makeup Dissolving Mist or the ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starr Mini GO OFF Juiciest Makeup Remover Wipes are available to win. Beauty Insider members can also score new in-store exclusive rewards that are redeemable with their points, including samples from Murad, Peter Thomas Roth, Clinique, NARS and Benefit, Sephora Collection reusable straw sets and Beauty Insider branded tumblers and mugs. Happy shopping!

Up next, shop deals all month long during Ulta's We Love Our Members Sale. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Miley Cyrus Interview Bombshells: Liam Hemsworth, Sexual Firsts & More

2

Olivia Munn Recalls Having the "Worst" Sex Life With Unnamed Ex

3

Chrissy Teigen Cradles Baby Bump in First Outing Post-Pregnancy Reveal

4

Gabrielle Union Recalls Going Undiagnosed by Multiple Doctors

5

Miley Cyrus Confirms Cody Simpson Breakup as She Drops "Midnight Sky"