Khloe Kardashian Debuts Chic New Hairstyle Alongside Tristan Thompson After Kylie Jenner's Birthday Trip

A mom cut but make it fashion.

Earlier this week, Khloe Kardashian sported a chic, brunette bob as she returned from sister Kylie Jenner's 23rd birthday getaway in Turks and Caicos. And while the new 'do is incredibly fashionable, it appears to be practical as well.

Khloe, who was wearing streetwear, sunglasses and a mask, was seen taking care of both her daughter True Thompson and her luggage after deplaning. Thankfully, True's dad Tristan Thompson was present to help carry the load.

Nonetheless, we can't say we're surprised Khloe is giving this bob a try.

In July, Khloe opened up to Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester about the hurdles she's faced while parenting in quarantine. Namely, it's been hard to keep her toddler constantly entertained during this time of self-isolation.

She said, "It's definitely not the easiest, but when I see what Kourtney and Kim are doing…You know, Kim has four kids and Kourtney has three and they're trying to educate so many different age ranges."