J Balvin Reveals He's Recovering From Coronavirus: "This Is Not a Joke"

J Balvin is on the mend after battling coronavirus.

On Thursday, Aug. 13, the superstar singer shared news of his health in a video message that aired during the Premios Juventud 2020. While accepting the award for Video With A Purpose for "Rojo," the 35-year-old told fans that he's currently in recovery. "At this moment, I'm just getting better from COVID-19. These have been very difficult days, very complicated," Balvin said in the video message, according to Billboard. "Sometimes we won't think that we'll get it but I got it and I got it bad."

The Grammy nominee went on to encourage fans to take precautions amid the ongoing global pandemic. "My message to those that follow me, young fans and people in general is to take care," Balvin urged. "This isn't a joke. The virus is real and it's dangerous."

With this message, Balvin joins the growing list of celebrities using their platforms to encourage fans to be cautious and safe.