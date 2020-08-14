BREAKING

Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3
Chrissy Teigen Cradles Her Baby Bump in First Outing Since Pregnancy Announcement

Chrissy Teigen was spotted cradling her growing baby bump as she stepped out to run errands in West Hollywood following her and John Legend's announcement

Chrissy Teigen is one hot mama!

On Thursday, Aug. 13, the star stepped out to run some errands in a chic black blazer, top and bike shorts, which she paired with strappy sandals.

According to an eyewitness, the pregnant star stopped to take a breather and rubbed her growing belly.

The sighting comes just hours after she and husband John Legend announced they are expecting their third child. The famous couple made the big reveal in John's new music video for his song, "Wild," in which Chrissy subtly shows off a tiny bump.

John played coy about the moment in the YouTube premiere, only saying that the music videos they've done together are "chronicling our family's growth and our journey." He remarked, "We're so happy that this video is the next chapter."

And though the pair didn't explicitly said announce she's pregnant, a source confirmed they will soon be a family of five.

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Family Moments

Later that day, Chrissy took to her Instagram Story to marvel at her baby bump. As she posed in leggings and just a blazer, she remarked, "Look at this third baby s--t. Oh my god."

Their bundle of joy will become playmates to Luna and Miles Stephens, who are routinely featured on Chrissy's Instagram.

Over the holidays Chrissy talked about her love for her kiddos and the joy she's found in raising them. "Feeling like my kids are currently theeee perfect age, keeping me on my toes and seeing their new found personalities and active little minds shine every day. I just love it here and love my family so f--king much," she wrote. 

And soon enough, the family will have another baby to shower love upon!

