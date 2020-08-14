Disney's Hocus Pocus Collection Will Put a Spell On You

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Before you know it, the season of the witch will be upon us. Just be careful not to resurrect the Sanderson Sisters with Disney's new Hocus Pocus collection!
Featuring Winnifred, Sarah and Mary in all their glory, you won't have to absorb the energy of innocent children to enjoy this new launch of goodies inspired by the 1993 cult classic. There's cute tees and spellbinding spirit jerseys, bags to carry your cauldron ingredients in, and even costumes to help you look like your Sanderson Sister of choice. Of course, Binx is there to watch over it all, ensuring nobody lights the Black Flame Candle ever again...
So grab your spell book, hop on your vacuum cleaner and take a ride, but not before shopping our must-haves from the collection below!
Amuck Hooded Pullover
Run amuck, amuck, amuck in this cute heathered grey hooded pullover, with a drawstring hood, long sleeves with ribbed cuffs, and an unfinished hem. Not only does it feature glittery lettering of your favorite chant spread down the sleeves and across the chest, but there's a cartoonish rendering of the Sanderson Sisters and Binx on the back.
Hocus Pocus Fashion Bag by Loungefly
Tote everything you need to cast your next spell in this vegan leather shoulder bag, featuring cartoony screen art of the Sanderson Sisters accented with embroidered details. It features a zip closure with an interior zip pocket decorated with character print fabric, and an adjustable, removable crossbody strap for alternate carry options.
Hocus Pocus Wallet by Loungefly
Of course, if you're going to get the bag, you should totally have the wallet to match. It's also made of vegan leather, with a zip-around closure and those pesky Sanderson Sisters emblazoned across the front (but Binx is on the back). Inside, there's two slots for cash, a window I.D. pocket, and four card pockets.
Sanderson Sisters T-Shirt
Go all-in on All Hallow's Eve with this all-over print featuring Winifred, Sarah and Mary, a.k.a the Sanderson Sisters. This short-sleeved ringer tee is made of polyester and features a shirttail hem, so it won't get in your way while you're working at your cauldron.
Hocus Pocus Ringer T-Shirt
You can never have too many t-shirts when you're fighting the forces of witchery. Made of a cotton/poly blend, this cute ringer tee features an illustration of the phrase "It's all a bunch of Hocus Pocus" with Binx on the front, while the back features the Sanderson Sisters and commemorates the infamous date of their arrival: October 31, 1993.
Hocus Pocus Spirit Jersey
Contact the spirit world in this spirit jersey, made of 100% cotton in a bold green dip dye design. The Sanderson Sisters stand watch over their cauldron on the back, with a gold puffy-lettered Hocus Pocus logo hanging above them as glitter swirls and Binx keeps watch. The same logo is smaller and more subdued on the chest, with the hope thing capped off with a ribbed neck and cuffs.
