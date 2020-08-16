The 25 Best Remixes of the Last 25 Years

Dua Lipa is reinventing her sound. At least, temporarily.

With the debut of a remixed "Levitating" on Aug. 13, she's kicked off a new promo cycle just months after the release of her excellent sophomore studio album, Future Nostalgia. Only, the material she's promoting isn't entirely new.

Rather, as the overhauled version of the album cut indicates, she's handing over the master recordings of the LP to let some of dance music's best and brightest chop up her tracks however they see fit for a new album titled, appropriately, Club Future Nostalgia.

Already, producer The Blessed Madonna has worked her magic on the aforementioned "Levitating," with Missy Elliott and the actual Madonna pitching in to pump up the star power. If the rest of the LP, which is set to include a Mark Ronson remix of "Physical" featuring Gwen Stefani, lives up to the energy of this first taste, we're all in for one hell of a treat.