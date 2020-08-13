Gabrielle Union Recalls Going Undiagnosed by Multiple Doctors in Her IVF Journey

On her journey to have a child, there was something Gabrielle Union's doctors were missing.

In a newly published interview on Katie Lowes' Katie's Crib podcast, the L.A.'s Finest actress took listeners down memory lane as she revisited her IVF journey and the struggles along the way to her daughter, Kaavia, being born in 2018.

Among those challenges was a medical condition she didn't know she had—and one multiple doctors failed to notice.

"I went undiagnosed through multiple rounds of IVF with different leading doctors in the field around the country," she told Lowes. "Not until the last doctor, Dr. Kelly Baek in California. That first ultrasound, she was like, 'Oh, so, you have Adenomyosis."

While it had never been brought to Union's attention before, Baek could see that it was "really pronounced," as the star recalled. "'I don't know why no one would've noticed this,'" Union remembered the doctor telling her.

"I would've never probably known had I not been on this fertility journey," Union said.