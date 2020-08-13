Chrissy Teigen Announces She's Pregnant With Baby No. 3 in John Legend's "Wild" Music Video

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have some "Wild" news to share!

In the singer's latest music video for his new song "Wild," the famous couple announced they are expecting their third baby. The final shot of the steamy visual featured Chrissy holding her growing belly, with John standing behind her.

Their new little one will join big sister Luna and brother Miles Stephens, who were also featured in the music video. Chrissy and John held their kids' hands as they walked on the idyllic Mexico beach, where the family vacationed and shot the video.

Chrissy and John's decision to announce their pregnancy in the music video is rather fitting considering the pair first met on set of his "Stereo" music video in 2006, directed by their friend Nabil Elderkin.

In the YouTube premiere, the duo shared that they were happy to replicate how their love story began and document their "family's growth," especially with Nabil, who introduced them in the first place.