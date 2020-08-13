Meghan & HarryBachelor NationKylie JennerPhotosVideos

Prince Harry Is Coming To Netflix For a Good Cause

Prince Harry is featured in the documentary Rising Phoenix, which tells the story of the Paralympic Games and arrives on Netflix Aug. 26.

Rising Phoenix, Prince HarryNetflix

Meghan Markle honored elephants on Disney+ and now Prince Harry's doing some good on Netflix. 

The Duke of Sussex appears in the new documentary Rising Phoenix, which tells the story of the Paralympic Games and the athletes who compete in them each Olympic year. Prince Harry is the founder of the Invictus Games, a sporting event for wounded, injured, or sick armed services veterans, and he appears in the new trailer for the documentary. 

"There isn't anything else in the world that can bring you back from the darkest places than sport," he says. 

But of course, Prince Harry isn't the star here. The doc is all about the athletes and the way the Paralympics sparked a movement designed to "change the way the world thinks about disability, diversity, and human potential," per the Netflix description. 

The trailer, which you can watch below, is likely the most inspirational video you'll watch all day. 

The movie features paralympic athletes from around the world, including Bebe Vio of Italy, Ellie Cole and Ryley Batt of Australia, Jean-Baptiste Alaize from France, Matt Stuzman and Tatyana McFadden from the United States, Jonnie Peacock of the UK, Cui Zhe from China and Ntando Mahlangu of South Africa. McFadden also serves as a producer on the film. 

Aside from Prince Harry, there are also interviews with Sir Phillip Craven, former president of the International Paralympics Committee and the IPC's current president Andrew Parsons

Rising Phoenix premieres Aug. 26 on Netflix. 

