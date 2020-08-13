Ireland Baldwin Turned Her Infamous History With Dad Alec Baldwin Into a TikTok Punchline

You think you can hurt Ireland Baldwin's feelings? Think again.

On TikTok, the #HurtMyFeelings video trend has emerged, in which users share a clip of themselves with La Roux's "Bulletproof" playing in the background and a note about why their feelings can't be hurt.

One example video read, "You think you can hurt me? I teach middle schoolers." Another user explained in their's, "You think you can hurt my feelings? My dad was a teacher at my high school and he made it an extra credit assignment to ask me to prom and nobody took him up on it."

A familiar face was among the sea of #HurtMyFeelings entries: Ireland. Her video message read, "You think you can hurt my feelings? My dad is Alec Baldwin."

She clarified in the caption, "This is half a joke."

Indeed, long before she was a model, the now-24-year-old star was already known in Hollywood as the only daughter of Kim Bassinger and Alec Baldwin. Her publicity heightened in 2007 when Alec left a now-infamous voicemail for his then-11-year-old daughter, which leaked and went viral even before the social media landscape we know today.

In the message, Alec angrily chastised Ireland for not answering the phone and called her a "rude, thoughtless little pig."