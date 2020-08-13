Quay x Lizzo's Second Drop Is Here to Make Sure Everybody Gonna Shine

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you've done your hair toss and checked your nails but you still need a pair of shades, Lizzo's got you. The second drop from her collab with Quay just arrived, featuring glamorous sunnies, blue light glasses, a "Vote" face mask and more!
Plus, to celebrate the launch, Lizzo and Quay are focusing their efforts on encouraging everyone to vote. In the spirit of representation, Quay and Lizzo are teaming up with the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. and the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law to lift barriers to voting across the country. Quay is donating $100K to support that mission.
"Voting is a big way to contribute and to feel like we're making a change," Lizzo shares. "But the power of voting in midterm and local elections wasn't something I was taught in school. I want to be part of informing future generations of our power.
"Representation is important to me," she continues. "It helps people feel seen. It celebrates diversity. The American people deserve to feel seen and we deserve a government that reflects our beautiful diverse country and ideals."
Quay x Lizzo's second drop is available now. Shop our faves from the collab below!
Quay x Lizzo Totally Buggin'
You can rock these 90s-inspired almond-shaped cat eye shades in one of two colors: classic black, or this bold purple pink gradient. They offer 100% UV protection with polycarbonate lenses and durable plastic frames.
Quay x Lizzo Seeing Stars
With a round, metal frame sporting cutout star details, you'll look super stylish wearing these blue light-filtering lenses to help protect your eyes from all the screens you're scanning every day. The frames also have adjustable nose pads for a more comfortable fit, and durable polycarbonate lenses. Get 'em in black frames with green to pink lenses, or gold with clear blue light lenses.
Quay x Lizzo Hold For Applause
Go retro in these oversized shield shades with a beveled edge and semi-rimless style. They feature an overlaid one-piece lens with glam, gold details and adjustable nose pads to ensure you get the perfect fit. Plus, they come in two colorways: black and smoke, or tortoise and bronze.
Quay x Lizzo After Party
Sometimes you just wanna go with a classic pair of shades. Whether you get them in the black/smoke combo or the tortoise/pink option, these square-shaped frames are flattering for every face shape, with inlay lenses that sit flush against the frame and metal accent temples for a sleek look.
Quay x Lizzo Around The Way
Go super glam in these oversized, rimless square shades with luxe gold details and angular beveled lenses. And while they also have adjustable nose pads to ensure you can make them comfortable for your needs, we're most excited about the color options, with a classic gold frame and black fade lenses, or a rose/pink combo that screams for attention.
