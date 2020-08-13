Elizabeth's Brother Is Ready to Fight Andrei in Sneak Peek of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

The men in Elizabeth's life are definitely not getting along right now.
On the last episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Elizabeth's family's visit to Moldova was not going well. Her brother Charlie got into a huge fight with her husband Andrei, with both men exchanging curse words and threats of violence.
In E! News' exclusive clip from the Sunday, Aug. 16 episode, Charlie and Elizabeth's dad Chuck are expressing their concerns that maybe the man they got to know in the U.S. is not the real Andrei, and forcing Elizabeth to answer for him.
"Where's your bum husband at?" Charlie asks. "What's his deal?"
Meanwhile, Chuck confesses some thoughts to the camera.
"Andrei's been in the United States for over two years, and I've never seen him disrespect me and my family like he has since we've been here in Moldova. Maybe it's because he's over here, he feels emboldened to act like that, or maybe this is really who he is. But I don't like it."
Elizabeth also isn't sure why her husband lashed out like that, but she's putting some blame on Charlie too.
"I don't know what got into him, but I mean, I will give him the benefit of the doubt, because it does take two to tango, and you both were cussing at each other," she says to her brother. "You both said 'F you!' and I think that's what really offset him."
Chuck's sticking by his son.
"Right's right and wrong's wrong," he says. "Charlie is not going to back down, and he's going to tell him exactly how he feels."
Charlie confirms that he will not be backing down, and if it requires a physical fight, so be it.
"Dude, you don't talk to me like that," he says to the camera. "If you want to get physical, that's fine. I'm not scared of you. All these people in Moldova might be scared of you, but I'm not."
Elizabeth tries to explain to Charlie that Andrei was upset about being asked questions about his past, which she says is not the way he usually behaves.
"He's always been an open book," she says. "He's never hidden anything from me."
Those almost sound like some famous last words, but we'll just have to watch to find out if she's right.
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.