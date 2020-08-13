Heather Rae Young Weighs In On Chrishell Stause's "Devastating" Divorce

Heather Rae Young is spilling Selling Sunset secrets.

The real estate agent, who recently got engaged to Tarek El Moussa, is sharing her take on co-star Chrishell Stause's divorce from Justin Hartley. As fans of the Netflix series may recall, Chrishell learned about her breakup just minutes before her co-workers read about it online.

"I was devasted, I was shocked," Heather recently told BuzzFeed. "We all thought it was a joke, we thought it was like...this isn't real. We were just with her the night before at this event, everything was fine, she was happy, she was talking about Justin, she was auctioning off things for Justin."

The aftermath of Chrishell's split from the This Is Us actor was captured by Selling Sunset cameras during the show's third season, which premiered on Aug. 7. In one episode, Chrishell said she was blindsided by Justin's divorce filing, claiming he texted her the news.