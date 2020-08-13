Score up to 70% off at the Madewell Secret Stock Sale

Chrishell StauseMeghan & HarryBachelor NationWellnessPhotosVideos

By Carolin Lehmann Aug 13, 2020
EComm, Madewell Secret Stock SaleE! Illustration

You're not going to believe these deals at Madewell until you see them. At their first ever Secret Stock Sale, you can enjoy up to 70% off on some of their bestsellers from dresses to jeans.

Below, shop our favorite finds from this virtual sample sale. But hurry! All of these pieces are selling out really fast. 

Embroidered-Strap Swing Top

We're obsessed with the statement straps on this top. We picture it with your hair up and a pair of shorts.

$78
$20
Madewell

Ruffled Wrap Maxi Dress in Americana Floral

This bestselling summer dress is perfect for the last days of summer, with its floral print and '70s feel. Check out its fun tasseled ties, too.

$148
$100
Madewell

Linen-Blend Ruffle-Cuff Wrap Dress in Dutch Dandelions

This wrap dress has the most cheerful print and is made of a breathable linen blend. Its ruffled sleeves add a pretty, feminine touch.

$135
$30
Madewell

The Alyssa Sandal in Spotted Calf Hair

Add some sass with these calf-hair sandals. They have an easy, walkable heel.

$138
$25
Madewell

Silk V-Neck Peplum Popover Top in Fieldwalk Floral

This top is made of silk, which is why the price tag is so shocking. It has vintage-inspired covered buttons and a flattering peplum style.

$110
$20
Madewell

V-Neck Peplum Popover Top in Clipdot

The same top also comes in a textured cotton that's just as pretty.

$75
$20
Madewell

Tie-Front Mini Dress

This retro-inspired mini has a sexy V-neckline and sweet tie front. It's made of a breathable cotton.

$98
$25
Madewell

Tall Cruiser Straight Crop Jeans: Patched-Up Edition

You're able to monogram these cropped, straight-leg jeans. How unique!

$128
$40
Madewell

