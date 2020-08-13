RHOP's Candiace Dillard Apologizes to the LGBTQ+ Community for Past ''Insensitive'' Posts

Candiace Dillard has apologized for past posts on social media.

Today, Aug. 12, the Real Housewives of Potomac star took to Twitter to issue an apology for offensive tweets "that resurfaced from nearly 10 years ago." The 33-year-old Bravo star started off her apology by addressing her "loyal fanbase, particularly the LGBTQIA+ viewers."

Her statement read, "I want to address tweets that resurfaced from nearly 10 years ago that may have offended people I love dearly and those who have supported me as a Potomac Housewife."

As she continued, she thanked her fans, namely those in the LGBTQIA+ community, for their "unwavering support."

"I, alone, am responsible for my words and I deeply regret saying anything that could have hurt my friends, colleagues, family and fans," the Bravo personality said. "At the time I was a private citizen, speaking carelessly and crassly as we often do, and for my lack of better judgement, I am sorry."