The Crown Casts Game of Thrones Star Jonathan Pryce as Final Prince Philip

The Crown has found its final Prince Philip.

Jonathan Pryce has been cast as Queen Elizabeth's husband in the last two seasons of the Netflix drama, following in the footsteps of Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies. He'll star alongside Imelda Staunton as Elizabeth and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret. No other casting has been announced so far, but there's likely a lot more to come!

The upcoming season four will be the second and final season to feature Olivia Colman as Elizabeth, Menzies as Philip, and Helena Bonham Carter as Margaret. Gillian Anderson also stars as Margaret Thatcher, while Emma Corin makes her debut as Princess Diana.

When it was first announced, season five was going to be the final season, but a sixth season was added earlier this month.