See Todd Chrisley React to Sons Chase & Grayson's Popcorn Mess on Chrisley Knows Best

Chrisley knows…popcorn?

In this exclusive clip from one of tonight's back-to-back episodes of Chrisley Knows Best, brothers Chase Chrisley and Grayson Chrisley work together to invent a brand-new flavor of popcorn.

Grayson kicks off the cooking session by noting, "Chase, for this to work, we need to come up with a flavor no one has ever thought off."

With supplies spread all over mom Julie Chrisley's kitchen, Chase says he "can guarantee no one thought of soy sauce."

As a skeptical Grayson watches on, his older brother fills a pot with plenty of soy sauce.

"OK, calm down," Grayson urges his brother. "That's gonna be too salty."

Despite Grayson's doubts, Chase continues on with his concoction and decides the next ingredient should be peppers. Grayson shoots down this idea, suggesting bacon bits be added instead.

In a moment of culinary genius, Chase suggests they add both the peppers and the bacon bits to their recipe.