Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber Get Matching "Solemate" Tattoos

Putting their best foot forward!

Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber just proved they're closer than ever after showing off their matching tattoos. To celebrate the Suicide Squad star's 28th birthday, Kaia took to Instagram Stories to share a few snaps.

"Happy birthday to my solemate," the 18-year-old captioned one post, alongside a photo of her and Cara's feet and hands interlocked. In another image, Kaia shared a close-up of her and the actress' new ink.

"Solemate" was written in black at the arches of their feet.

Those weren't the only tributes Kaia uploaded to the 'Gram. "The only person who wears my face on a sweatshirt," another message read, which showed the Carnival star rocking a white hoodie that had the model's face and name plastered on the front.

"The best protest buddy," Kaia wrote in the following post. For that, she uploaded a picture of her and Cara attending a Black Lives Matter protest in July.