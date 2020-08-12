Mike Tindall Says He Wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to "Be Happy" After Royal Exit

Mike Tindall wants only the best for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
The 41-year-old expressed his well-wishes for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during the Aug. 12 episode of Good Morning Britain.
"They're busy doing what they're doing, and I just want them to be happy with what they're doing and be happy with each other," Tindall, who is married to Harry's cousin Zara Tindall, said in a video of the interview shared by The Daily Mail. "You know, he's stressed that it's all about his family, so you've got to support him through that."
The interview came more than four months after Harry and Meghan officially stepped back as senior members of the royal family. Since doing so, Harry and Meghan have continued to support causes close to their hearts and spend time with their 15-month-old son Archie Harrison. The family of three also left Los Angeles and moved into a new home in Santa Barbara, Calif. in July.
However, they've faced challenges, too. In July, the couple filed a lawsuit against unnamed parties over allegations of invasion of privacy. In the court document obtained by E! News, Harry and Meghan's lawyer, Michael J. Kump, claimed unknown individuals had been taking and "shopping photographs" of the duke and duchess' son. Per the documents, the photos were allegedly taken of activities in the backyard of the family's residence, unbeknownst to Meghan and Harry.
"Every individual and family member in California is guaranteed by law the right to privacy in their home," Kump said in a statement to E! News. "No drones, helicopters or telephoto lenses can take away that right. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are filing this lawsuit to protect their young son's right to privacy in their home without intrusion by photographers, and to uncover and stop those who seek to profit from these illegal actions."
In addition, Meghan's ongoing legal battle against the Mail on Sunday and Associated Newspapers continues. In 2019, it was announced that the Duchess is suing them on the grounds of copyright infringement, breach of data protection and misuse of private information over the allegation the outlet unlawfully published a private letter she sent to her father Thomas Markle. The Mail on Sunday has noted it "stands by the story it published" and that it will "be defending this case vigorously." It also denied the allegation "that the Duchess' letter was edited in any way that changed its meaning."
Furthermore, a new book about the couple called Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family has drawn plenty of attention since its release. According to Good Morning America, citing one of the authors Omid Scobie, the book is based on 100 interviews with "those who know Harry and Meghan best, close friends and even Buckingham Palace aides." A spokesperson for the couple told E! News, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom."
"This book is based on the authors' own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting," the spokesperson added.
