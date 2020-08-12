Mike Tindall Says He Wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to "Be Happy" After Royal Exit

Mike Tindall wants only the best for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The 41-year-old expressed his well-wishes for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during the Aug. 12 episode of Good Morning Britain.

"They're busy doing what they're doing, and I just want them to be happy with what they're doing and be happy with each other," Tindall, who is married to Harry's cousin Zara Tindall, said in a video of the interview shared by The Daily Mail. "You know, he's stressed that it's all about his family, so you've got to support him through that."

The interview came more than four months after Harry and Meghan officially stepped back as senior members of the royal family. Since doing so, Harry and Meghan have continued to support causes close to their hearts and spend time with their 15-month-old son Archie Harrison. The family of three also left Los Angeles and moved into a new home in Santa Barbara, Calif. in July.