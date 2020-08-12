Peacock Is Turning One of Us Is Lying Into a TV Series!

Book lovers, you honestly aren't prepared: Karen M. McManus' bestselling novel One of Us Is Lying is getting the TV treatment!
Peacock has handed out an eight-episode order for the YA mystery drama that's been described as "The Breakfast Club meets Pretty Little Liars," and like the book, the show will focus on five high schoolers who walk into detention, though only four make it out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide.
An ensemble cast is taking on the already iconic characters created by McManus, consisting of Marianly Tejada (The Purge), Cooper van Grootel (Go!), Annalisa Cochrane (Into the Dark: Pure), Chibuikem Uche (Ghost Draft), Barrett Carnahan (Grown-ish), Jessica McLeod (You Me Her) and Melissa Collazo (Swamp Thing).
At the helm of the One of Us Is Lying adaption is Darío Madrona, the co-creator of another teen thriller, Netflix's Elite. The Spanish TV veteran is set to executive produce and serve as showrunner.
One of Us Is Lying is among the many original shows heading to Peacock in the near future. On Monday, the streaming platform announced the pick up of Girls5eva, a Tina Fey-produced comedy that will star Sara Bareilles.
Plus, there's a ton of TV shows (and movies!) that are already streaming on Peacock, whether you're looking for classics like 30 Rock or something new such as Angelyne. To help with the latter, we've compiled a list of all of the Peacock original series you need to know about. Keep scrolling to see what you can tune in to until One of Us Is Lying premieres!
We can't wait for this bestselling novel to get the TV treatment!