Chrishell Stause Appears to Respond After Justin Hartley's Ex Lindsay Praises Him

The off-screen drama continues for these two TV stars.

Amid the headlines surrounding This Is Us' Justin Hartley and Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and their divorce, the actor's ex-wife, Lindsay Korman-Hartley, came to his defense on Tuesday, Aug. 11 with a public message of support.

In her social media statement, Korman-Hartley expressed her appreciation to her former partner for being an "exemplification of a solid man," a "dear friend and devoted father to our daughter."

"We derive our own opinion of people by experiencing life and time together, and we do our best to hold dear the ones that maintain consistent kindness, love and generosity," she closed. "No matter what conflicts Justin and I had in the past, I appreciate what we have today and I am thankful for the family we have built."

Hours later, Stause posted a statement to her own Instagram Story, seemingly in response to Korman-Hartley. "Be the woman who fixes another woman's crown without telling the world it was crooked," it read. Stause added in a comment, "Women who build each other up are my tribe."