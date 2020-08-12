Howie Mandel Gives an Update on Simon Cowell Following His Back-Breaking Accident

You may see Simon Cowell back on America's Got Talent sooner rather than later.
On Tuesday, Aug. 11, Cowell's fellow AGT judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofía Vergara exclusively chatted with E! News about filming the talent competition's live shows amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Of course, Cowell has been absent from this week's live shows as he's recovering from his electric bike accident and subsequent surgery. Kelly Clarkson has since stepped in as a guest judge.
Thus, while discussing filming the first live episode, Mandel gave an update on the America's Got Talent boss.
"We didn't know what to expect. I knew that we could expect something spectacular because we have, I believe, the most talented crew in the world, in every possible department," the 64-year-old comedian told E! News. "We were a little bit in disarray because we were worried. We were worried about our friend, and our boss, and our leader, Simon Cowell, who we hear is doing spectacularly well, considering."
As he continued, Mandel remarked that the production for the live show "was spectacular."
"It's just, there's no other word, but wow. It was spectacular," he added. "And we're thrilled to be a small part of it."
Klum expressed a similar sentiment as she noted that it's "pretty amazing" they're able to film.
"It's pretty amazing because so many shows are canceled. You know, so many people can not work. So, it is incredible what they've done," the famed model and TV personality relayed. "We're all so separated. I mean, we get tested all the time. We can only walk around places with a mask on, and people are like super far away, no one comes and touches anything."
As for the latest on Cowell's recovery? Mandel was happy to report that his co-worker and friend is on the mend.
"The latest I've heard is that after a six hour operation, and some fused discs, and the rod put in his back, yesterday, he was up on his feet, already, he's already mobile!" the Deal or No Deal star remarked. "So, as I've been saying to a few other people, I wouldn't count out seeing Simon again before this season's end."
In addition to looking forward to Cowell's return, the judges revealed what they're planning to do once quarantine ends. For Klum, she said she misses "hugging people."
She explained, "I really miss the physical contact with people."
On a similar note, Vergara said she misses "being able to be with your family and travel and see them."
Mandel on the other hand, he expressed a desire to "press buttons in the elevator with my tongue" once the pandemic passes.
