What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for August 15-16

"Burning toast in the toaster."

Who knew that lyric in Selena Gomez's single "Rare" would turn out to be so literal for the singer, whose new show is just one of our top streaming picks for this jampacked-with-content weekend?

Joining Gomez in our binge-watch round-up for Saturday and Sunday are Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jamie Foxx, Zac Efron and Zendaya, which means your living room is basically going to look like an awards show as the streaming services are breaking out the star power.

But we're also recommending some fresh new series featuring up-and-coming stars, including two Netflix series starring badass teenage girls—who anyone with younger cousins knows are not to be messed with—and a Peacock show that delivers quite the twist on the classic strangers-meet-at-a-wedding trope.

So, like usual, break out your comfies, grab your snacks and avoid your responsibilities for a day or two with our binge picks for August 15-16...