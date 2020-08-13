Kim Zolciak & Family Go on a Wild Cross-Country Road Trip in Don't Be Tardy Season 8 First Look

Hitting the open road.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, her husband Kroy Biermann and their six children are back for an eighth season of Don't Be Tardy—premiering on Bravo Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 10 p.m. with two new episodes—but this time around, things are going to look a little different.

Why? The family is trading their Georgia mansion for an RV and embarking on a cross-country road trip!

As expected, there's a lot of chaos to come. Luckily, you don't have to wait until the premiere to get a taste! In the video below, E! News has an exclusive first look at what appears to be one of the wildest seasons of the Bravo show yet.

In the supertease is the jam-packed RV in all its glory, with Brielle (23), Ariana (18), Kroy Jagger (9), Kash Kade (7, about to be 8!) and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren (6) aboard.

"Are we ready to go?" an eager Kroy says from behind the wheel, prompting screams from "the littles."