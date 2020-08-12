Jane Lynch Recalls Working Alongside "Force of Nature" Naya Rivera on Glee

Naya Rivera was a force—on the small screen and behind it.

A month since the actress' tragic death, the TV star's memory lives on in the people she touched throughout her life, including her Glee co-star Jane Lynch. Appearing remotely on Today With Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday, Aug. 12, Lynch remembered the late actress as a powerful and professional performer.

"I think that one of the things that kind of got lost when we were doing the show was what a force she was because there were so many talented people," Lynch told Jenna Bush Hager. "She was one of those people—she wasn't in every scene, but when she was…she just blew everybody away."



Lynch, who played opposite Rivera's Santana Lopez as cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester, also noted how the young actress rolled with the punches. "I had three-page monologues, so did she. It took me a week to get mine. She would do them right off the bat and they would be changing them and she had no problem with it," Lynch described.