Scott Disick Proves Son Reign Is the "Cutest Boy in the World" in New Photo

Is Reign Disick the cutest boy in the world?

Dad Scott Disick seems to think so!

On Tuesday, Aug. 11, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share a sweet snap of his five-year-old son. In the photo, the youngest Disick child donned blue, pinstriped pajamas and seemingly made a gesture to his new shaved 'do.

The Talentless founder wrote alongside the image, "The cutest boy in the world."

As fans may recall, earlier this month, Kourtney Kardashian debuted Reign's new look on Instagram, writing, "I am not ok." Days later, Scott shared a new photo of the little one's buzz cut.

At the time, the Flip It Like Disick star captioned the update, "Play on playa."

Kourtney and Scott welcomed Reign into the world back in December 2014. While the reality TV stars may no longer be a couple, they make an active effort to co-parent their three kids: Mason Disick, 10, Penelope Disick, 8, and Reign Disick, 5.