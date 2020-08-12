Lululemon's SeaWheeze Collection Is Available Online for the First Time Ever!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you've ever wanted to shop Lululemon's famed limited edition SeaWheeze collection but could never make it to the brand's Vancouver outpost to shop, your time has come. Because for the first time ever, the entire collection for men and women is now available to buy online!
The brand has an annual tradition of hosting the SeaWheeze Festival in Vancouver, British Columbia each August, combining a half-marathon run with yoga, music and other activities. To celebrate the festivities, they also launch a limited-edition run product that can only be found either at the festival, or at a local store. But with the half-marathon going virtual this year, Lululemon released the collection online... and that means you can now get men's and women's high-performance run gear, cottony post-sweat layers, and even some cute accessories in limited-edition prints, eye-catching patterns and bold colors!
Lululemon's SeaWheeze collection is online now. Shop some of our favorite styles below!
Lululemon Speed Tight V Reflective SeaWheeze
Make your run a total breeze in these high-coverage, mid-rise leggings, with reflective details to make sure you're seen when the sun goes down. Crafted using the brand's signature Full-On™ Luxtreme™ Fabric, these babies are breathable and sweat-wicking with four-way stretch, and still manage to stay cool as your workout heat up.
Lululemon Both Ways Bucket Hat SeaWheeze
This cute, reversible bucket hat was made for the sunniest of days, with a wide brim to protect your face while you're out and about. It's lightweight with four-way stretch, and it's sweat-wicking... but even better, it's quick-drying, making it a must-have for beach-bound afternoons.
Lululemon Cut Back Crop Tank SeaWheeze
Need something easy and breezy to wear for your summer workouts? This tank is ready for the task. It's made of super soft Pima cotton, and features four-way stretch with a relaxed cropped fit. It's great for runs, weight training, yoga, and everything in between.
Lululemon Active Jacket SeaWheeze
This jacket was totally made to protect you from the elements. DWR-treated fabric makes this zip-on water repellant, and it also has a stowable, adjustable hood in case a downpour kicks in. Plus, it has underarm vents and reflective details, along with zippered pockets and a hidden phone sleeve to keep your essentials safe while you're on the go.
Lululemon Stash It All Bra SeaWheeze
From running to training, this bra has your back (and front) with medium support and a hook-and-eye closure for a customized underband fit. Not only is it breathable and sweat-wicking with four-way stretch, but added Lycra fiber offers shape retention, while special hidden pockets make sure you have space to hide your things while you sweat.
Lululemon Fast and Free Tank SeaWheeze
Do you find your workout gear gets a little bit funky when you're going hard? Don't sweat it... or rather, do, because this tank was treated with No-Stink Zinc, an invisible technology that stops the growth of odor-causing bacteria on fabric. It's also sweat-wicking and quick-drying, with mesh inserts strategically placed in high-sweat areas to keep things cool.
Lululemon All Hours Belt Bag SeaWheeze
Whatever your feelings about "bum bags" or "fanny packs" or whatever you want to call them, they're back in a big way. Embrace the trend with this water-repellant "belt bag," featuring compression straps to help you adjust the bag volume and an adjustable shoulder strap featuring a quick-release function. Plus, there's tons of zippered pockets to help you stow your stuff.
