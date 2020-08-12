Tyler Cameron's "Most Terrifying" Memory Includes Hannah Brown

Tyler Cameron's journey on The Bachelorette wasn't all rosy.

As Bachelor Nation fans may recall, the model was the runner-up on Hannah Brown's season of the ABC dating series in 2019. In the finale, Tyler was ready to propose to the Alabama native, but Hannah told him that she was in love with fellow contestant Jed Wyatt. Now, Tyler is looking back at his experience on the show in the first video for his new YouTube channel.

During his debut Q&A, the 27-year-old was asked to share the "most terrifying thing" he's ever done. After hearing the question, Tyler laughed and said, "Picked out an engagement ring." While fans got to see Tyler select an engagement ring for Hannah, he never got a chance to get down on one knee.

Though Hannah put an end to her relationship with Tyler on the show, the duo later reunited off-camera. In March, Hannah was spotted spending time with Tyler and his pals, including Bachelor star Matt James, in Florida.

However, despite hopes for a potential romantic reunion for Tyler and Hannah, the Dancing With the Stars champ has confirmed that she's single.