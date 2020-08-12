Score Deals on Everything at Olay's Huge Anniversary Sale

Chrishell StauseAnna FarisMeghan & HarryWellnessPhotosVideos

Stock up on skincare essentials now through the 13th.

By Carolin Lehmann Aug 12, 2020
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Olay is a Leo. You know, the star sign. So the brand is celebrating its 68th birthday with a roar by offering deals on everything on its site. That's right, now through August 13 you can enjoy:

  • $2 off any: Olay Regenerist Moisturizer with the code "PRESENT," serum with the code "CANDLE" and eye products with code "CAKE"
  • $1 off any skincare product with the code "BIRTHDAY"
  • Free shipping on all purchases. This promo automatically applies at checkout
  • 25% off sitewide. This promo automatically applies at checkout
  • 50% off clearance items with the code "OLAY50"
  • A free mirror decal with any purchase over $35. This promo automatically applies at checkout
  • A free beach towel with any purchase over $60 with the code "BEACH"

Below, also check out the exclusive Glow Like a Leo birthday bundle worth over $100, but going for just $42.

 

Glow Like a Leo Birthday Gift Set

You'll get a Brightening Overnight Gel Mask, Firming Overnight Gel Mask, Hydrating Overnight Gel Mask, Glow Boost Clay Stick Mask and Daily Facials Purifying Clean Cleansing Cloths in this Leo-themed birthday bundle.

$110
$42
Olay

