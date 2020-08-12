Serena Williams Returns to the Court With Support From Alexis Ohanian and Daughter Olympia

Game, set, perfect match!

Serena Williams was certainly feeling the love on Tuesday, Aug. 11 as she returned to the court for her first competitive match since the COVID-19 outbreak postponed numerous tennis tournaments. The world-famous athlete was victorious against Bernarda Pera at the Top Seed Open in Kentucky, and we'd like to think she has her two good luck charms to thank in part.

Both Serena's husband, Alexis Ohanian, and their 2-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., were cheering her on from the stands. Aside from tournament officials and a very small number of individuals connected to the players, spectators were not permitted inside the tournament. During a post-game press conference, Serena admitted that despite the W, her toddler's snacking may have kept her from remaining in the zone.

"I didn't even look over there," she told reporters. "I think I heard her cough though. I know my baby's cough. She was drinking and she was eating grapes. And I'm then like, 'Oh my gosh. Is she chewing? Make sure you chew.'"

She continued, "So I didn't look over there but I kind of flashed my husband a look like make sure she's chewing her grapes because she shouldn't be coughing while she's eating grapes. That's the new mom in me and it's good."